Andra AP fonden Lowers Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Andra AP fonden reduced its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Rollins were worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 149.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 42,964 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Rollins by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 74,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 24,409 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Rollins by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,555,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,747,000 after buying an additional 512,168 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 45.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 58,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 18,316 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 1.4% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

NYSE ROL opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.63. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.49 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 55.83 and a beta of 0.51.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.60 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

