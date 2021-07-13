Andra AP fonden Lowers Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Andra AP fonden reduced its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.1% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 15.2% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $829.55 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $839.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $770.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.21 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total transaction of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at $7,011,627.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,975,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $864.48.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

