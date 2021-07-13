Andra AP fonden Raises Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.06% of Vistra worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 162.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new position in Vistra in the first quarter worth $193,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VST shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other Vistra news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $127,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,096.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $682,270 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VST opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.44.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($1.87). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

