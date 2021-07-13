Andra AP fonden Reduces Holdings in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its stake in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 88,700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.18% of Momo worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Momo in the 1st quarter valued at $3,130,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Momo by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 109,007 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Momo by 330.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Momo by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Momo by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 933,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,025,000 after purchasing an additional 40,747 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Momo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.05.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. Momo had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Momo Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Momo in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. raised shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.10 to $19.30 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Momo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.47.

Momo Profile

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

