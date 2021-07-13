Andra AP fonden Reduces Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Andra AP fonden lowered its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $5,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 532,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,970,000 after purchasing an additional 56,515 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 27.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 25.6% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 40,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,038,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1,393.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 38,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,710,000 after purchasing an additional 35,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $673.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $465.16 and a 1 year high of $689.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $614.34.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. The business had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.