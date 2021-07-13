Andra AP fonden Sells 16,500 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $41.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $34.80 and a twelve month high of $53.23. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.26.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 44.35%. The business had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.61 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 16,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $779,027.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,568 shares in the company, valued at $779,027.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 40,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $1,709,542.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,092,359 shares of company stock valued at $46,842,900 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

