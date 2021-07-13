Andra AP fonden Sells 18,000 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Andra AP fonden reduced its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $5,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in XPO Logistics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,369,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.42.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $8,385,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at $53,079,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,395,725 shares of company stock worth $458,515,206 in the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XPO stock opened at $143.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.56. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.21 and a fifty-two week high of $153.45.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

