Andra AP fonden Trims Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Andra AP fonden cut its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Teladoc Health by 1.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 336,759 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,206,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 6.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,839 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,053,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 17.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,872 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 1.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 74,468 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,535,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Truist dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.24.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $155.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.64. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.74 and a twelve month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The company’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $87,633.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,733.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $1,629,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 74,541 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,676 in the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

