Andrea Pignataro Acquires 16,773 Shares of Scion Tech Growth I (NYSE:SCOA) Stock

Scion Tech Growth I (NYSE:SCOA) major shareholder Andrea Pignataro acquired 16,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $166,891.35. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of SCOA stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. Scion Tech Growth I has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

About Scion Tech Growth I

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

