Andrew Cappotelli Sells 2,257 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NYSE:PCTY) Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NYSE:PCTY) CAO Andrew Cappotelli sold 2,257 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.74, for a total value of $378,589.18.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $192.62 on Tuesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $124.75 and a one year high of $218.34.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

