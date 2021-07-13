AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Trading 6.3% Higher

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) shares traded up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.19 and last traded at $30.19. 974 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 251,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.41.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANGO. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $83,755.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,421.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,373,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,147,000 after acquiring an additional 661,657 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 1,379.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 503,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,500,000 after buying an additional 469,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AngioDynamics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,568,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,698,000 after acquiring an additional 295,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AngioDynamics by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 196,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,835,000. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

