Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Short Interest Up 1,355.6% in June

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 521,100 shares, a growth of 1,355.6% from the June 15th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 113.3 days.

OTCMKTS:AAUKF traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.38. The stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,884. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.88. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $49.42.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Anglo American to a “buy” rating and set a $3,510.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,510.00.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

