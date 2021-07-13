Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 90,970 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,034,876 shares.The stock last traded at $69.59 and had previously closed at $69.61.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.

The stock has a market cap of $140.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.90.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,619 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

