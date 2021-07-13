Annexon, Inc. (NYSE:ANNX) CEO Sells $168,225.00 in Stock

Annexon, Inc. (NYSE:ANNX) CEO Douglas Love sold 7,500 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $168,225.00.

Annexon stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.74. The company had a trading volume of 37,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,501. Annexon, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $38.01.

Get Annexon alerts:

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.