Ansbert Gadicke Sells 4,067 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 4,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $134,455.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, July 12th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 58,012 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $1,948,623.08.

On Monday, June 28th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 16,500 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $563,970.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 22,567 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $756,220.17.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,410 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $46,501.80.

On Monday, June 21st, Ansbert Gadicke sold 37,588 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $1,296,786.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 32,518 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $1,099,108.40.

On Monday, June 7th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 23,117 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $755,463.56.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Ansbert Gadicke sold 22,296 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $711,688.32.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 24,036 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $787,419.36.

On Monday, May 24th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 22,200 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $757,464.00.

Shares of RPTX stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $34.00. 293,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,680. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.85.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPTX. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 25.2% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,722,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,240,000 after buying an additional 750,207 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in Repare Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,665,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,804,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,695,000 after buying an additional 723,196 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,621,000 after purchasing an additional 223,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 462,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,185,000 after acquiring an additional 162,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.