Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Position Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 206.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,884 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AM. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 66.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 105,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 0.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 518,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jonestrading lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.71.

NYSE AM opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 3.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.99.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $243.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

