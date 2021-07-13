Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Bought by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $18,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANTM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $866,682,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 39.7% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,037,000 after purchasing an additional 956,173 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,842,000 after buying an additional 715,968 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,237,000 after buying an additional 541,603 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth approximately $187,713,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.95.

Shares of Anthem stock traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $398.80. The company had a trading volume of 21,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,386. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $406.00. The firm has a market cap of $97.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $388.69.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

