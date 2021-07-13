Anthony J. Wood Sells 25,000 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NYSE:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NYSE:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.89, for a total transaction of $7,797,250.00.

ROKU stock traded down $6.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $427.12. 2,350,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,328,253. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.15 and a 1 year high of $486.72.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

