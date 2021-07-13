Antonio F. Marquez Sells 2,000 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:EGBN) Stock

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:EGBN) EVP Antonio F. Marquez sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $110,760.00.

Shares of EGBN traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.92. The company had a trading volume of 148,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,007. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $58.84.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

