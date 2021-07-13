Anyswap (ANY) Price Reaches $1.41 on Top Exchanges

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 13th. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $26.29 million and approximately $247,081.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for about $1.41 or 0.00004288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Anyswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00044127 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00115377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.16 or 0.00158602 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,825.59 or 0.99810899 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $314.13 or 0.00955158 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002805 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.