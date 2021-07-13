APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.42.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APA shares. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on APA from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Johnson Rice upgraded APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays cut APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get APA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. APA has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -340.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 4.93.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that APA will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in APA in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 57.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 3,220.8% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the first quarter valued at $48,000. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.