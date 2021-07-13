APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Stock Position Lifted by Corsair Capital Management L.P.

Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 1,187.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 625,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 576,860 shares during the period. APi Group accounts for approximately 2.7% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned 0.31% of APi Group worth $12,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APG. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in APi Group during the 1st quarter worth $93,315,000. Senator Investment Group LP increased its stake in APi Group by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,080,000 after buying an additional 2,250,000 shares during the period. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,533,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,565 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 53.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,301,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,245 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of APi Group by 419.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 861,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,811,000 after purchasing an additional 695,556 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get APi Group alerts:

APG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Lydon purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $50,024.00. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APG traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $21.09. 6,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,457. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 0.75. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $23.26.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). APi Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The company had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.28 million. APi Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.