Apollo Currency (APL) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 13th. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $41.14 million and $1.12 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

