Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Short Interest Update

Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the June 15th total of 110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Appen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

OTCMKTS APPEF remained flat at $$9.35 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09. Appen has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $25.75.

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides data solutions and services for machine learning and artificial intelligence applications for technology companies, auto manufacturers, and government agencies in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Relevance and Speech and Image.

