Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.92 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will post sales of $5.92 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. Applied Materials reported sales of $4.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year sales of $22.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.49 billion to $22.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $24.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.64 billion to $25.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Materials.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, ICAP upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $136.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $125.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $14,436,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total transaction of $731,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,671 shares of company stock worth $44,492,295 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,720,393 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,367,378,000 after buying an additional 176,530 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,636,987 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,950,397,000 after purchasing an additional 305,619 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,096,543,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,144,654 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,622,526,000 after purchasing an additional 115,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,937,940 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,108,000 after purchasing an additional 177,985 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Materials (AMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.