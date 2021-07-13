Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.58.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMAT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT opened at $136.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $10,433,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,671 shares of company stock valued at $44,492,295 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,386 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 592 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.