AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $783.62 Million

Wall Street analysts expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to announce sales of $783.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $811.20 million and the lowest is $757.30 million. AptarGroup reported sales of $699.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year sales of $3.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $776.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.41 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

AptarGroup stock opened at $140.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.92. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $110.34 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.76%.

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $6,196,147.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,138 shares in the company, valued at $11,474,218.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $219,731.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,302. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AptarGroup by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,794,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,966,000 after buying an additional 334,110 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AptarGroup by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,325,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,316,000 after buying an additional 98,299 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 17.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,900,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,239,000 after buying an additional 282,530 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 0.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,465,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,451,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 8.1% in the first quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,010,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,101,000 after acquiring an additional 75,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

