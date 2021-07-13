Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the June 15th total of 3,170,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Aptiv stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.45. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $75.35 and a 1 year high of $160.53.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 200.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Aptiv from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.37.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

