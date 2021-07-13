APY.Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.98 Million (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One APY.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, APY.Finance has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. APY.Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.98 million and $363,731.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get APY.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00044038 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00114656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00159037 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,766.33 or 0.99966355 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.43 or 0.00956241 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002813 BTC.

APY.Finance Coin Profile

APY.Finance launched on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,707,243 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APY.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APY.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.