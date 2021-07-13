AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 2,617,922 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,068,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,617,922 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.9% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Cisco Systems worth $520,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $53.33. 418,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,590,696. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $55.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.10. The stock has a market cap of $224.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

