AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 55,033 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,846,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,033 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 0.9% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Texas Instruments worth $536,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.86.

TXN stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.11. 86,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,131,681. The company has a market cap of $176.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $125.43 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

