AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,458,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,853 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 0.8% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $495,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% in the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the first quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 130,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.0% in the first quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 106,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,208,000 after purchasing an additional 30,405 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 637,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.8% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 29,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.69. The stock had a trading volume of 234,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,002,146. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

