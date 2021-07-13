ARAW Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. ARAW has a total market capitalization of $30,087.60 and $628.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARAW coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ARAW has traded up 33.6% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00052485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00016276 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.39 or 0.00882113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000390 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005411 BTC.

ARAW Coin Profile

ARAW (CRYPTO:ARAW) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

