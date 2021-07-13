Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) Short Interest Update

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, an increase of 12,814.3% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 904.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARCVF remained flat at $$41.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.44. Arcadis has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $43.60.

Arcadis Company Profile

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm for natural and built assets worldwide. The company operates through Europe & Middle East, the Americas, Asia Pacific, and CallisonRTKL segments. It offers design, consultancy, engineering, project, and management services for various sectors. The company provides architectural design, landscape architecture, and performance driven architecture services; business advisory services for asset strategy and performance, business transformation and resiliency, investment and finance, and technology and information; and construction management and site supervision, cost management, program management, and project management services.

