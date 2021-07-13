Arcblock (ABT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.98 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Arcblock has a total market cap of $10.16 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Arcblock has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. One Arcblock coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00050681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.86 or 0.00812879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000403 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005501 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock (CRYPTO:ABT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

