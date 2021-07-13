Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NYSE:ACGL) Insider Sells $1,220,775.60 in Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NYSE:ACGL) insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 30,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $1,220,775.60.

ACGL stock opened at $38.38 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $41.28.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.