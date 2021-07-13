Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Shares Gap Down to $14.76

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.76, but opened at $14.41. Arcimoto shares last traded at $14.11, with a volume of 2,209 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Aegis upped their target price on Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.02. The company has a quick ratio of 14.02, a current ratio of 15.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.09 million, a PE ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 2.53.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 650.85% and a negative return on equity of 48.32%. The business had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcimoto by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 160,916 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Arcimoto by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 15,021 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,167,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Arcimoto by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcimoto Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUV)

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

