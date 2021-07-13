Ardelyx, Inc. (NYSE:ARDX) CEO Michael Raab Sells 2,534 Shares

Ardelyx, Inc. (NYSE:ARDX) CEO Michael Raab sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $17,966.06.

Shares of ARDX opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $9.23.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

