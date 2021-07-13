Areti Web Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWEB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Areti Web Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWEB) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 5,600.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Areti Web Innovations stock remained flat at $$0.25 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17. Areti Web Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.55.
About Areti Web Innovations
