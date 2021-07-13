argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Acquired by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 87.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 0.29% of argenx worth $41,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in argenx by 17.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,793,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,469,000 after buying an additional 871,508 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of argenx by 23.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,871,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,917,000 after purchasing an additional 540,488 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter worth $157,708,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of argenx by 72.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 719,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,230,000 after purchasing an additional 302,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of argenx by 63.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,756,000 after purchasing an additional 215,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Get argenx alerts:

ARGX stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $308.10. 859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,693. argenx SE has a 52-week low of $212.66 and a 52-week high of $382.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $289.44.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $2.33. The business had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.04 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 298.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that argenx SE will post -12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of argenx to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of argenx from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. argenx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.21.

argenx Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

See Also: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.