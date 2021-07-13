ArGoApp Price Hits $0.34 on Major Exchanges (ARGO)

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. During the last seven days, ArGoApp has traded 64.3% higher against the US dollar. One ArGoApp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on major exchanges. ArGoApp has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00043427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00117156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00155085 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,542.64 or 0.99933643 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.39 or 0.00957072 BTC.

ArGoApp Profile

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

Buying and Selling ArGoApp

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGoApp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArGoApp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArGoApp using one of the exchanges listed above.

