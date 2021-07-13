Aries I Acquisition (NASDAQ:RAMMU) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU) shares rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.13 and last traded at $10.12. Approximately 367,268 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 149,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

About Aries I Acquisition (NASDAQ:RAMMU)

Aries I Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on opportunities in various specialized fields within the technology sector across North America, Europe, and Asia.

