Arionum Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 47.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arionum has a total market capitalization of $155,842.02 and $35.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arionum has traded 43.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,554.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,917.29 or 0.05889400 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.37 or 0.00397396 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.18 or 0.01410474 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00138514 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.95 or 0.00614191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008923 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.78 or 0.00417067 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.10 or 0.00313623 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Buying and Selling Arionum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

