Aristides Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 73,723 Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 73,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,000. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Aristides Capital LLC owned about 0.22% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQJ. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2,420.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,687. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.89. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%.

About Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.