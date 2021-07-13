Aristides Capital LLC Buys New Position in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 78,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000. Aristides Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Suburban Propane Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 417.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 468.9% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the first quarter valued at $112,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 477.3% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the first quarter worth $183,000. 28.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPH stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $15.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,355. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $978.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.10.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $537.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.67 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 8.92%. Analysts anticipate that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.71%.

SPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

