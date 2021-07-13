Aristides Capital LLC Buys Shares of 8,000 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,000. Facebook comprises 1.0% of Aristides Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $615,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $350,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Facebook by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $354.86. The company had a trading volume of 510,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,200,446. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.90 and a 52 week high of $358.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.41.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total value of $20,797,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,346,170 shares of company stock valued at $763,628,358 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

