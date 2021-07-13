Aristides Capital LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Aristides Capital LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 62.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 11,770 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.6% of Aristides Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,797 shares of company stock valued at $28,136,501. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V stock traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.85. 169,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,802,991. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.40. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $241.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.56.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

