Aristides Capital LLC Invests $1.39 Million in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000. BWX Technologies comprises 0.6% of Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $63,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,594.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $320,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,727 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,817.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $625,711. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.80. 1,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,706. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.91.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

A number of research firms have commented on BWXT. Maxim Group raised their price objective on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

