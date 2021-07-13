Aristides Capital LLC Lowers Position in NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL)

Aristides Capital LLC lowered its holdings in NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 115,969 shares during the quarter. NL Industries makes up 1.2% of Aristides Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Aristides Capital LLC owned 0.84% of NL Industries worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NL Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NL Industries by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 580,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 37,923 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NL Industries by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 17,875 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of NL Industries during the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NL Industries alerts:

Shares of NL Industries stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.66. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,084. The company has a market cap of $324.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21. NL Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter. NL Industries had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 22.10%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded NL Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lowered shares of NL Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NL Industries Profile

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for NL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.