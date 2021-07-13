Aristides Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 45,000 Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000. Virtu Financial accounts for 0.6% of Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 2,099.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. 56.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIRT stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $26.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of -0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $32.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.07.

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

